Air India extends retirement age for pilots to 65, non-flying staff to 60

Air India extended the retirement age for pilots to 65 and other employees to 60 to align with Vistara's policies post-merger, ensuring parity among staff.
An Air India source ruled out pilot shortage as the reason behind the extension of retirement age for pilots
Express News Service
NEW DELHI: Air India on Friday announced an extension of the retirement age of its pilots from 60 to 65 years as well as other employees from 58 to 60 years. Nearly 24,000 employees, including around 3,600 pilots, will benefit from the move, said an airline source.

Asked about the reasons behind the sudden move, the source said, “Post the merger of Vistara into the Air India fold in 2024, we realised there were different retirement periods for employees. Vistara already had the retirement age fixed at 65 for pilots and 60 for other employees. We decided to implement the same in Air India so that there is parity among all our employees.”

The source ruled out pilot shortage as the reason behind the move.

