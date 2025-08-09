Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals held after attack on Meghalaya villager

GUWAHATI: Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested after a villager was attacked in the wee hours of Friday in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district bordering Bangladesh.

Superintendent of Police B Jyrwa in a statement said information was received on August 8 at around 11 am that eight to nine unknown persons had entered a shop at Rongdangai village and held an individual named Balsrang Marak as hostage. Later, Marak was taken to the New Rongdangai village.

"While being moved, the victim managed to free himself and ran to a house in New Rongdangai village, where he locked the door from inside. However, the miscreants chased him, banged on the door from outside, and fired several rounds," the SP said.

The family members, frightened, tried to open the door, allowing the miscreants to enter the house and assault Marak, the officer said, adding that they fled after the attack.

Around 2:15 pm on the same day, the police received information from a quarry owner that some armed miscreants had entered his land near Khonjoy village, the SP said.