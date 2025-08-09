PM Modi reaffirms Centre's commitment to Sanskrit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reinforced his government's dedication to promoting and preserving Sanskrit, India's ancient language. His statement, shared through social media posts, marked World Sanskrit Day celebrations and highlighted the NDA government's continued focus on the language.
Often called the "language of the gods" and considered the "mother of all languages" in Hindu scriptures, Sanskrit holds deep cultural and historical significance despite no longer being widely spoken.
In a post on X, PM Modi noted his government's decade-long efforts to revive Sanskrit. "Sanskrit is an eternal source of knowledge and expression, and its impact can be seen in every field," he said. The Prime Minister said that the day serves as an occasion to honor those working to learn and promote the language. World Sanskrit Day is observed annually on Shravan Purnima.
The PM detailed key initiatives including establishing the Central Sanskrit University, creating Sanskrit teaching centers, providing grants to scholars, and launching the Gyan Bharatam Mission to digitize ancient manuscripts. "These efforts have benefited countless students and researchers," Modi stated.
Sanskrit remains crucial as the original language of Hinduism's sacred texts, including the Vedas and epics, with the oldest examples dating back 3,500 years. The language's grammar was systemized by scholar Panini around 500 BC. Today, Sanskrit is among India's 22 scheduled languages, maintaining its constitutional recognition despite its limited active speakers.
"This day is a great occasion to appreciate the efforts of everyone who learns and popularizes Sanskrit across the world," PM Modi concluded, reaffirming his administration's support for the linguistic heritage.