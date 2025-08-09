PM Modi reaffirms Centre's commitment to Sanskrit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reinforced his government's dedication to promoting and preserving Sanskrit, India's ancient language. His statement, shared through social media posts, marked World Sanskrit Day celebrations and highlighted the NDA government's continued focus on the language.

Often called the "language of the gods" and considered the "mother of all languages" in Hindu scriptures, Sanskrit holds deep cultural and historical significance despite no longer being widely spoken.

In a post on X, PM Modi noted his government's decade-long efforts to revive Sanskrit. "Sanskrit is an eternal source of knowledge and expression, and its impact can be seen in every field," he said. The Prime Minister said that the day serves as an occasion to honor those working to learn and promote the language. World Sanskrit Day is observed annually on Shravan Purnima.