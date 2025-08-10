86,000 engineers, 4,800 doctors and 18,800 MBAs among over 25.68 lakh job seekers in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: More than 25.68 lakh registered job seekers, including over 86,000 engineers, 4,800-plus MBBS doctors and 18,800 MBAs, are eyeing government sector jobs in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, according to official data.

The figures were revealed in the Vidhan Sabha during the recent monsoon session, in the state government’s reply to a question by senior Congress MLA and former home minister Bala Bachchan.

Bachchan had sought from the government details about job-seeking youth across qualifications, ranging from Class X pass-outs to post graduates and professionals.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment Gautam Tetwal told the House that, as on June 30, 2025, graduates formed the largest group among registered job seekers on the MP Rojgar Portal (8.3 lakh), followed by Class XII pass-outs (6.22 lakh) and post-graduates (2.38 lakh).

Government data shows 10.46 lakh aspirants belong to the OBC category, 6.34 lakh to the general category, 4.69 lakh to the SC category and 4.18 lakh to the ST category. OBCs form over half of the state’s population, while tribals account for around 22% and SCs about 16%.

The minister said the highest number of registrations was in 2023 (33.13 lakh), followed by 31.54 lakh in 2019 and 30.64 lakh in 2022. The number stood at 26.18 lakh in 2024 and 25.68 lakh so far in 2025.

Placement figures peaked in 2018-19 with 1.76 lakh offer letters issued, followed by 1.21 lakh in 2021-22 and 78,800 in 2024-25. The lowest was in 2019-20 with just 4,219.

Tetwal told reporters that many registered youths are already employed and are seeking better opportunities, which is why the government has shifted from calling them “unemployed” to “aspirational, ” the aspirants include highly qualified professionals, including doctors, engineers, and MBAs, are lining up for posts. They included as many as 4811 MBBS doctors, 86,000 engineers and 18,800 MBAs.

According to figures shared by the state government during the Vidhan Sabha’s recent monsoon session, as many as 80 private engineering colleges and 46 private polytechnics have shut down in Madhya Pradesh over the past decade, possibly due to waning interest among youths in engineering courses.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta, however, alleged the numbers show “the grim state of development,” pointing out that highly qualified professionals were among the job seekers. He also questioned why registered applicants fell from 33.13 lakh in 2023 to 25.68 lakh in 2025 despite over 62.75 lakh registrations between 2018 and 2025.

