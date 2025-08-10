Bangladeshi police constable among five suspected intruders held in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Police on Sunday arrested one more member of an gang of suspected Bangladeshi intruders who attacked a villager in South West Khasi Hills district.

The arrested person was identified as Mubarak Hussain. Four other gang members – Mefus Rehman (35), Jangir Alom (25), Meruphur Rahman (32) and Saem Hussain (30) – had been arrested from different parts of the district on Saturday.

The men sustained injuries after being beaten up by villagers. Meruphur Rahman, a constable of the Bangladesh Police, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The motive behind their intrusion was not known. Superintendent of Police B Jyrwa said the police would interrogate the suspects after obtaining their remand from the court.

The intruders had entered a shop at Rongdangai village in South West Khasi Hills in the early hours of Friday. They held a villager, Balsrang Marak, hostage and took him towards New Rongdangai village.