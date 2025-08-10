BJP Minority Front to present Dr Kalam Startup Youth Awards to 27 young innovators on Yuva Diwas

The Morcha received over 22,300 entries from across all of India’s minority communities. Out of these, 1,300 were shortlisted for further evaluation. Following a comprehensive and transparent screening process conducted by a jury, a final list of 27 recipients was selected based on innovation and other defined criteria. Among those selected are youths from the Muslim, Christian, Jain, and Sikh communities.

When asked, the national president of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, confirmed the award event, scheduled for 12 August. Meanwhile, sources within the BJP stated that the event will be attended by BJP national office-bearers, Union Ministers, and various dignitaries from different fields.

The final recipients were chosen from seven zones across the country, designated by the BJP for the purpose of this award. The states from which recipients have been selected include Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, and others.

Sources further told this newspaper on Sunday that the highest number of 408 entries were received from Maharashtra’s minority sections, followed by 126 from Uttar Pradesh, 58 each from Karnataka and Gujarat, 49 from Chandigarh, and 38 from Jammu & Kashmir.