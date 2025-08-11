Central govt's advertising budget up by 84% since 2020-21: TMC quotes official data

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress on Monday flagged that there has been over 84 per cent increase in Union government's expenditure on advertisements between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

The party also slammed the government for not furnishing this information in Parliament, and stating instead that the figures were available on the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) website.

On August 8 in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien had asked for details of the Union government's expenditure on advertisements and publicity campaigns in newspapers and television media in the last five years.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said that the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) issues advertisements on behalf of various ministries and departments, and davp.nic.in.