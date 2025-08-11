No one has sought permission, says Delhi Police ahead of opposition protest march to EC office

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the opposition's march to the Election Commission over "poll fraud", Delhi Police on Monday said no one has sought permission for holding the protest.

Opposition INDIA bloc MPs led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and floor leaders of other parties will begin the march to the Election Commission (EC) from Parliament at 11.30 am.

No one has sought permission for the protest march, a senior police official said.

Security has been tightened in Delhi ahead of the protest march.

Barricades have been erected at multiple points along the route and police personnel have been deployed to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident, the official said.