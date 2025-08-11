PM flags off Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat after freight train arrives in Anantnag

NEW DELHI: A day after the first freight train arrived in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district from Punjab, PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express train virtually from Bengaluru.
“The trains will boost tourism, commerce and connectivity,” the PM said. The high-speed Vande Bharat train is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide a world-class travel experience to the passengers.
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said the new high-speed train will not only facilitate spiritual travel for devotees but will also boost tourism and trade between Katra and Amritsar.
He emphasised that the modern and comfortable travel experience offered by the Vande Bharat will benefit passengers travelling to and from the region. “The passengers boarding from Pathankot, Jalandhar and Beas would also benefit.” The high-speed train would operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.
The new Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express, launched today, will depart Katra at 6.40am and reach Amritsar by 12.20pm, stopping at Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City, and Beas. The return journey leaves Amritsar at 4.25pm and arrives in Katra by 10pm, allowing same-day round trips for pilgrims and tourists.
Equipped with modern features like automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, infotainment screens, reclining seats, bio-vacuum toilets, GPS tracking, and the Kavach safety system, the train ensures both comfort and safety. With this launch, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir now each have five Vande Bharat trains (10 services in total).
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while expressing gratitude to PM Modi, said the new Vande Bharat train will ensure ease of travel for devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi and spur the growth momentum of the local economy.
“The freight train has arrived at the right time. It will help in the timely delivery of horticulture produce from Kashmir,” KCCI president Javed Ahmed Tenga said.