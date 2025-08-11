PM flags off Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat after freight train arrives in Anantnag

NEW DELHI: A day after the first freight train arrived in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district from Punjab, PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express train virtually from Bengaluru.

“The trains will boost tourism, commerce and connectivity,” the PM said. The high-speed Vande Bharat train is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide a world-class travel experience to the passengers.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said the new high-speed train will not only facilitate spiritual travel for devotees but will also boost tourism and trade between Katra and Amritsar.

He emphasised that the modern and comfortable travel experience offered by the Vande Bharat will benefit passengers travelling to and from the region. “The passengers boarding from Pathankot, Jalandhar and Beas would also benefit.” The high-speed train would operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.