PM to inaugurate new flats for MPs

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi on Monday. As part of the inaugural event, Modi will also plant a Sindoor sapling at the MPs’ residential complex and formally interact with the ‘sramajeevis’ (the workers involved in constructing the flats).

According to an official statement issued on Sunday by the PMO, Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering on the sidelines of the inauguration. Earlier in June, Modi had planted a Sindoor sapling at his residence, symbolically marking the patriotic fervour in the country following the success of Operation Sindoor.