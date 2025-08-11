PM to inaugurate new flats for MPs

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi on Monday. As part of the inaugural event, Modi will also plant a Sindoor sapling at the MPs’ residential complex and formally interact with the ‘sramajeevis’ (the workers involved in constructing the flats).
According to an official statement issued on Sunday by the PMO, Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering on the sidelines of the inauguration. Earlier in June, Modi had planted a Sindoor sapling at his residence, symbolically marking the patriotic fervour in the country following the success of Operation Sindoor.
The PMO further stated that the newly built MPs’ residential complex is designed to be self-sufficient and comes equipped with a wide range of modern amenities to meet the functional requirements of MPs.
“Incorporating green technology, the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016. These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management,” the PMO statement said.
The statement added that the use of advanced construction technology, specifically monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering, enabled the timely completion of the project while ensuring structural durability. The newly built flats are also ‘divyang’-friendly, reflecting a commitment to inclusive design.