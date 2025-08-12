First zero-waste tribal festival of Himachal to set sustainability benchmark in Keylong

CHANDIGARH: The first-ever Zero Waste Tribal Festival of Himachal Pradesh will be held from August 14 to 16 at Keylong. This landmark event will not only celebrate the vibrant tribal heritage of the region but also set a new benchmark for environmentally responsible festivities in the state.

Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti Kiran Bhadana said that the ‘Zero Waste’ vision of the tribal festival will be brought to life through various initiatives, including a complete ban on plastic bottles and disposable cutlery; drinking water availability at multiple stations with regular water quality checks for safe and sustainable hydration; use of pattal (leaf plates) and biodegradable cutlery to ensure eco-friendly servings; banners made of sustainable materials like cloth bags and cloth-based banners replacing plastic; and clearly marked bins for waste segregation at multiple points for different waste types.

Bhadana said that the Tribal Festival-2025 is not just a cultural celebration, but also a statement of commitment to sustainability and heritage preservation. “As Himachal’s first Zero Waste Tribal Fair, it will inspire communities across the state to celebrate responsibly while honouring our rich traditions,” he added.

The Lahaul and Spiti district administration has partnered with the Healing Himalayas and Saahas NGOs for waste management, sustainability awareness and hands-on education on eco-friendly practices.