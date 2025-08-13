Parliamentary panel urges Centre to fill 10 lakh teaching vacancies in SSA-funded schools

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has called upon the Education Department to fill up the 10 lakh teaching posts lying vacant in the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA)-funded schools of various States.

Nearly 7.5 lakh posts are found in the elementary and primary levels of these National Education Mission schools.

The Committee, chaired by MP Digvijaya Singh, and comprising 31 Lok Sabha MPs and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, tabled its report in the Lower House on August 8 and submitted it in the Upper House the same day.

This is the 368th report of the committee and is on the topic, “The functioning of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and initiatives taken to support training of teachers in light of NEP 2020's thrust on Capacity Building of Teachers.”

There was no improvement in filling up of vacancy positions in these SSA-funded schools of the state Governments despite repeated recommendations by the Committee in its 349th and 363rd Reports to fill them in a time-bound manner, the Committee emphasised.

The vacancy situation “is worsening day by day due to the retirement of teachers and due to the absence of a permanent recruitment policy.”

The panel, therefore, recommended to the Education Department “to take up the matter of vacancies of teachers in SSA-funded schools of the State Governments strongly." The teachers' salary component of SSA funds of those States which do not comply with the directions of the Department to fill up the vacancies should be kept in abeyance till the respective States comply with the directives of the Centre, it added.