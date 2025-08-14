MHA’s wanted Hashim Baba gang aide held in Ghaziabad for GTB hospital killing

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old alleged member of Hashim Baba gang, wanted in a murder case at GTB hospital last year, was arrested from Ghaziabad, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on July 14, 2024, when Riyazuddin (35), who was admitted in GTB hospital, was shot dead by the assailants in a mistaken identity.

Hashim Baba gang shooters planned to eliminate one Waseem of the Chhainu Gang as revenge for an earlier assault with a blade on their members. Waseem had narrowly escaped a prior attack and was undergoing treatment at GTB hospital.

On the day of the incident, in a case of mistaken identity, the attackers shot dead Riyazudin, a patient unrelated to the gang rivalry, instead of their intended target.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ayan, along with his associates, had conducted multiple recce of GTB hospital from July 9 to 13. On July 14, Ayan assisted the shooters by carrying out surveillance inside the hospital premises, helping coordinate the movement of the assailants, and ensuring target tracking while keeping his phone switched off to avoid detection, a senior police officer said.