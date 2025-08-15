39 school students fell ill during West Bengal govt's Independence Day programme

KOLKATA: At least 39 school students fell ill due to intense heat and high humid weather conditions during the parade of the Independence Day programme organized by the West Bengal Government in Red Road, Kolkata on Friday.

The students were taken to the emergency department of the SSKM Hospital nearby for treatment. According to hospital sources, 39 students have been brought for treatment and all of them are out of danger.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was present in the Red Road programme, later visited the students in the hospital.

“They were given breakfast in the morning. Many of them have tension until the event. That is why they were hungry. Many had a tendency to dehydration. What happens... there is a psychological effect. When you see that one friend has fallen ill, another friend also falls ill. Now everyone is fine. I have given everyone water, snacks, sweets, and taken pictures with them," Mamata said

A few days ago, during the rehearsal of this event, a few students fell ill. Some of them were taken to SSKM Hospital and the rest to the Calcutta Medical College for treatment.