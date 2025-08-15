Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hints at alliance between Thackeray brothers for local body elections

Earlier, while addressing his party workers, Raj Thackeray said that in Mumbai, the Thackeray brand is important and has strong relevance, and he asked his party workers to prepare for the local body elections.

Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that before 2014, India was a better country, but since Modi arrived in Delhi, India has fallen into big potholes.

“Modi has destroyed the country’s economy and social fabric. Earlier, people were religious and spiritual, but Modi and the BJP have been converting them into fanatics. And fanaticism is dividing the country on religious and caste lines. This is the British people's strategy: divide and rule and destroy. Therefore, the freedom of our country is in trouble, Raut alleged.

He also said PM Modi gave the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, but he forgot that the Congress party had first coined the slogan of Swadeshi.

“Modi has destroyed our foreign policy. Once the US was close to India is imposing a tariff and threatening more percentage of tariff percentage. The US president is closer to our enemy state of Pakistan. This is harsh irony,” Raut said.

He also criticised Modi for not speaking against Trump and for not confronting China.

In the backdrop of vote theft allegations by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Raj Thackeray warned his people to check the voting list, the added and deleted names from the voting list.