Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hints at alliance between Thackeray brothers for local body elections

MUMBAI: After Raj Thackeray asserted the Thackeray brand in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that both the Thackeray brothers-- Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray--after joining hands over the language row, are set to join hands politically for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other municipal corporation elections.
Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are in talks to tie for the upcoming BMC, Nasik, Thane, and other municipal corporation elections. He said that no one stops both brothers from coming together and fighting for the Marathi manoos.
“Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, both not only contest the upcoming local body including the BMC election, together, but we are also confident to win these corporations as well. Some people are trying to disrupt the alliance of the Thackeray brothers, but no wild power can stop them from coming together now,” Raut said.
Earlier, while addressing his party workers, Raj Thackeray said that in Mumbai, the Thackeray brand is important and has strong relevance, and he asked his party workers to prepare for the local body elections.
Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that before 2014, India was a better country, but since Modi arrived in Delhi, India has fallen into big potholes.
“Modi has destroyed the country’s economy and social fabric. Earlier, people were religious and spiritual, but Modi and the BJP have been converting them into fanatics. And fanaticism is dividing the country on religious and caste lines. This is the British people's strategy: divide and rule and destroy. Therefore, the freedom of our country is in trouble, Raut alleged.
He also said PM Modi gave the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, but he forgot that the Congress party had first coined the slogan of Swadeshi.
“Modi has destroyed our foreign policy. Once the US was close to India is imposing a tariff and threatening more percentage of tariff percentage. The US president is closer to our enemy state of Pakistan. This is harsh irony,” Raut said.
He also criticised Modi for not speaking against Trump and for not confronting China.
In the backdrop of vote theft allegations by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Raj Thackeray warned his people to check the voting list, the added and deleted names from the voting list.