Centre issues guidelines on floodplain zones, bans high-risk constructions

NEW DELHI: With flash floods causing destruction, the Centre has issued guidelines on floodplain zoning to encourage the states to adopt non-structural measures and reduce the impact of flood-related disasters.

The Central Water Commission has created the first technical framework titled ‘Technical Guidelines on Floodplain Zoning 2025’, categorising floodplains into protected, regulatory, and warning zones.

Protected zones (both rural and urban areas) experience floods at least once in five years. Regulatory zones experience floods once in five years and once in 25 years. Finally, the Warning zone (only in urban areas) gets flooded once in 25 years and once in 100 years.

In the Protected zone, any permanent structural activities are not advised, except for public purposes such as civil and rail infrastructure.

Construction disturbing the natural course of the river channel, except for essential services and infrastructure (ESI), is prohibited. Sustainable activities are encouraged, but not dumping any solid waste or creating landfills, storing highly volatile, inflammable materials, or establishing large-scale facilities.

In the regulatory zone, the framework prohibits any residential settlement, critical defence installations, and the construction of basements. However, it allows public institutions, government offices, universities, and educational Institutions without residential facilities, public libraries, sewage treatment plants, and community halls.

In the warning zone, the guidelines prohibit hazardous waste-producing chemical industries and nuclear plants, but allow public utilities.