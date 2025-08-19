Dubai-based mastermind laundered Rs 300 crore to Chinese syndicate through Gujarat ‘Thakrar’ gang

AHMEDABAD: The Cyber Crime Branch in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has busted the notorious ‘Thakrar’ gang, booked in 404 cases nationwide for a Rs 16.04 crore cyber scam.

Six members are behind bars, while the mastermind, Milan, operating from Dubai, remains absconding. Investigators claim he was converting fraud money into cryptocurrency and funnelling it to a Chinese syndicate, with the probe pointing to a staggering Rs 300 crore transaction trail.

The crackdown began when police raided the gang’s Ambawadi office in Ahmedabad. From there, sleuths seized a large cache of evidence, including 65 bank passbooks, 158 cheque books, 45 debit/credit cards, 49 SIM cards, 12 mobile phones, a cash-counting machine, and Rs 37.57 lakh in cash.

Among those arrested were Sawan Thakrar and Govind Rawal, while Dhawal Thakrar and Brijraj Gadhvi were remanded in judicial custody. Keval Gadhvi and Hasmukh Patel, currently out on bail, also remain under police radar.