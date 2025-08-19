Introduced 28 key initiatives over past six months to strengthen electoral system: ECI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that it has introduced 28 key initiatives over the past six months, aimed at modernising and strengthening the country’s electoral system.

In an official statement, the poll panel said the reforms, spread across six pillars – stakeholder engagement, electoral system cleanup, technology adoption, electoral roll purity, ease of voting and capacity building – are intended to ensure transparency, inclusivity and efficiency in upcoming polls.

As part of its outreach, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), District Election Officers (DEOs) and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) held 4,719 all-party meetings nationwide, engaging with over 28,000 political representatives.

“The Commission also interacted directly with party presidents and senior leaders through 20 high-level meetings. In efforts to strengthen electoral systems, the ECI delisted 334 inactive registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) in the first round and identified another 476 for removal,” it said.

Standard photo ID cards have been issued to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to enhance transparency, while a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandates verification of microcontrollers in 5 per cent of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after results are declared.