PM Modi chairs meet with key ministers on I-Day promises to the nation

NEW DELHI: Three days after promising the nation economic development from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with cabinet ministers from key ministries, along with senior officials. The meeting continued for several hours, with Modi engaging in detailed discussions on nearly all economic aspects.

The meeting comes amid rising tariff tensions with the United States. It was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, officials and economists.

Sources said the Prime Minister discussed issues and plans on which he had assured the nation, including GST reforms and schemes aimed at the youth. Ministers present at the meeting were reportedly instructed to ensure that the benefits of each scheme reach the intended beneficiaries on the ground.

The fallout of the ongoing tariff tensions and strategies to overcome current economic challenges were also discussed. Officials presented an outline of their respective ministries’ performance.

Although no official statement was released after the meeting, sources indicated that the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to making India the world’s third-largest economy.

Later, in a post, the Prime Minister said, “Chaired a meeting to discuss the roadmap for Next Generation Reforms.” PM Modi further added that the government “is committed to speedy reforms across all sectors, which will boost Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business, and prosperity”.