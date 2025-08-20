Lucknow Diary | Akhilesh takes torch against EC forward

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has mounted a sharp challenge against the Election Commission of India (ECI). His move coincides with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, a 16-day, 1,300 km campaign through more than 20 districts. The SP has doubled down on its “vote chori” allegations, accusing the EC of hiding facts. When Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar denied receiving affidavits on voter fraud from Uttar Pradesh, Yadav demanded that the poll body itself submit an affidavit to back its claim. “If the EC says it has not received our affidavits, what about the receipts we hold?” he asked.

Karikot, a village near the India-Nepal border in UP’s Bahraich district, has become a beacon for rural tourism. Its recognition by the International Centre for Responsible Tourism, India Foundation Award 2025, has placed it on the global map. To be conferred in New Delhi on Sept 13 at the BLTM Trade Show, the award honours community-driven models. The villagers, with the backing of the tourism department, have opened homestays and launched border tourism projects. Women and youth have gained livelihoods through showcasing cuisine, crafts, and folk traditions. The Tharu tribal community’s involvement has been crucial.