Parliament panel seeks 'full autonomy' for DGCA, citing 'safety gaps'

NEW DELHI: Noting that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is not in a position to fully discharge its mandate, the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture has recommended “full administrative and financial autonomy” for the civil aviation regulator.

In its report, Overall Review of Safety in the Civil Aviation Sector, tabled in the Upper House on Wednesday, the panel flagged issues including air traffic controller (ATC) fatigue, safety deficiencies, operational overload and inadequate infrastructure, particularly staff shortages.

Autonomy was described as essential to address critical technical staff gaps arising from an ineffective recruitment model — a concern highlighted by past expert committees but left unaddressed, the committee, chaired by Janata Dal-United (JDU) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, said.

Data presented to the committee showed that out of 1,063 sanctioned posts, only 553 are filled.

“The alternative channel, recruiting personnel on deputation, has proven equally ineffective, particularly for sourcing talent from the Indian Air Force. Experienced Air Force officers are unwilling to join the DGCA on deputation because doing so entails a significant loss of service benefits and allowances, rendering the proposition financially unattractive. Consequently, posts reserved for this vital stream of expertise remain chronically unfilled,” the report said.

The committee identified 12 key areas requiring systemic improvement to ensure safety and the sustainable growth of India’s aviation sector. The report assumes significance in the wake of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 that killed 260 people. However, the incident did not feature in the report.

The panel recommended developing a national Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) for air traffic controllers (ATCOs) and a comprehensive staffing audit to end the long-standing practice of seeking exemptions from mandatory duty-time limits.

Referring to four helicopter accidents during the recent Char Dham Yatra, it also called for standardised safety protocols — a uniform national regulatory framework — for helicopter operations.

Emphasising stronger surveillance and enforcement, the committee urged a time-bound mechanism for closing all safety deficiencies, with priority given to serious Level I cases, and tougher enforcement measures including financial penalties for non-compliance.

In its findings, the panel noted that unresolved Level II deficiencies had risen sharply this year, signalling serious lapses.

“For 2025, up to the month of April, surveillance activities had already detected 4,692 deficiencies. Of these, only 945 had been rectified, leaving a staggering 3,747 deficiencies pending. Further, this backlog included 37 unresolved Level I deficiencies, which represent serious safety lapses requiring immediate attention,” the committee said.