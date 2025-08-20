Uttarakhand Monsoon Session adjourned after overnight opposition sit-in as government rushes through nine bills

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Assembly’s Monsoon Session, which began on Tuesday in Bhararisain, the state’s summer capital, was abruptly adjourned indefinitely on Wednesday, just two days into its scheduled five-day run.

Lasting only two hours and forty minutes over both days, the brief session was marked by vociferous protests from the opposition Congress, while the ruling party swiftly pushed through nine key bills and a supplementary budget.

From the outset, the opposition demanded a discussion on the state’s disaster management and law and order under Rule 310. Their protests escalated within the Assembly hall, with members tearing papers, shaking microphones, and raising slogans against what they described as a “dictatorial government” and “vote theft.”

Failing to secure a debate, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya and Pritam Singh, staged an unprecedented overnight sit-in inside the Assembly building. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s efforts to pacify them reportedly proved futile.

The second day mirrored the first in its tumultuous nature. Despite the uproar, the government managed to pass nine bills and a supplementary budget of Rs 5,315.89 crore.

Among the significant legislations approved were the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Amendment Bill, the amended Conversion Law, and the Uttarakhand Minority Bill, paving the way for major state-level changes.

The UCC (Amendment) Bill, passed by voice vote, introduces stricter provisions for live-in relationships, including increased penalties for misuse or violations.

The amended Conversion Law has been made more stringent, now providing for a life sentence for those found guilty of forced or fraudulent conversions.

Furthermore, the Uttarakhand Minority Bill seeks to establish an authority for all minority communities in the state, while also facilitating formal recognition for madrasas, with the aim of strengthening their operations and educational framework.