Days after expulsion from SP, MLA Pooja Pal accuses Akhilesh Yadav of 'strengthening criminal elements' in party

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party MLA from the Chail assembly segment, Pooja Pal, who was recently expelled from the party for appreciating UP CM Yogi Adityanath, has written a letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing him of strengthening criminal elements within the organisation by "insulting and deserting her midway."

In the letter, Pooja Pal alleged that she was being subjected to severe trolling on social media and was also receiving life threats after her expulsion from the party. She added that her only aim—receiving justice for her husband's murder—had been fulfilled, and now, even if she were killed, it would not matter. She stated that if anything happened to her, the Samajwadi Party and its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, should be held responsible.

Pooja Pal wrote the letter days after her expulsion, which is also attributed to her cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election last year. Moreover, during the monsoon session of the state assembly, the Chail MLA had praised Yogi Adityanath for ridding Prayagraj of the "reign of terror" of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who had allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband, Raju Pal, in broad daylight just nine days after her marriage in 2005.