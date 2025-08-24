Eight-year-old dies, three injured in Arunachal school hostel blaze

GUWAHATI: An eight-year-old Class 3 student was charred to death, while three others were injured in a fire that broke out at a school in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Official sources said the fire broke out in the boys’ hostel of Papikrong Government Residential School in the early hours. The hostel was completely damaged in the inferno.

The deceased was aged eight years. The injured, aged eight, nine and 11 years, were admitted to a hospital in district headquarters Tato and later shifted to another hospital at Aalo in West Siang district.

The state’s Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona expressed shock over the incident, which he said occurred due to a short circuit. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

“I have instructed the district administration and the school administration to carry out a thorough investigation and to provide immediate support to the affected students and their families,” Sona posted on X.

He said the state government would extend all necessary relief and assistance to ensure that the victims and their families received the care they needed at this difficult time.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured students. We stand united in grief and will do everything possible to help those affected to recover,” he further wrote.