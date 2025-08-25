Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to attend Chiefs of Defence Conference in Thailand

NEW DELHI: The Annual Chiefs of Defence Conference is scheduled to be held in Thailand and India will be represented by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. He will participate in the Conference during his visit to Thailand from August 26 to 28, 2025.

As per the Ministry of Defence "The 2025 edition is expected to focus on maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber resilience, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and fostering stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"During the conference, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will engage with participating counterparts to exchange perspectives on enhancing joint preparedness, interoperability and strategic partnerships aimed at addressing common security concerns."