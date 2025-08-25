Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to attend Chiefs of Defence Conference in Thailand

NEW DELHI: The Annual Chiefs of Defence Conference is scheduled to be held in Thailand and India will be represented by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. He will participate in the Conference during his visit to Thailand from August 26 to 28, 2025.
As per the Ministry of Defence "The 2025 edition is expected to focus on maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber resilience, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and fostering stability in the Indo-Pacific.
"During the conference, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will engage with participating counterparts to exchange perspectives on enhancing joint preparedness, interoperability and strategic partnerships aimed at addressing common security concerns."
The event is being jointly hosted by the United States Indo-Pacific Command and Royal Thai Armed Forces.
The conference, elaborated MoD, is a premier multilateral forum that brings together the Chiefs of Defence from nations across the Indo-Pacific region to deliberate on the evolving regional & global security challenges, cooperative frameworks and avenues for strengthening military-to-military engagements.
The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening regional security frameworks, enhancing multilateral cooperation and fostering a stable, rules-based and inclusive Indo-Pacific, said MoD.