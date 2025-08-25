BJP plans nationwide ‘Swadeshi Jagran Abhiyan’ amid trade tensions with US

NEW DELHI: Amid rising trade tensions between India and the United States, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in close coordination with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is preparing to launch a nationwide “Swadeshi Jagran Abhiyan,” aimed at boosting the domestic consumption of Indian-made products.

The move comes in response to recent tariff measures being imposed by US President Donald Trump administration, which have strained bilateral ties and triggered unease in New Delhi. According to senior party sources, the campaign is designed to give a renewed push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” initiative and encourage Indians to choose homegrown goods over imports.

The campaign was reportedly finalised after a high-level meeting at the BJP headquarters last week, attended by party president JP Nadda and national general secretaries. A senior leader involved in the discussions said told this newspaper: “Bharat has immense potential to become self-reliant. What is now needed is a national resolve, one that shows our commitment to using Swadeshi products as a form of service to the nation.”

The plan has also received a green signal from the RSS leadership. Sources confirmed that the RSS held internal consultations recently, which included inputs from economists, senior ministers, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The consensus emerging from that meeting was that a mass campaign promoting Swadeshi products would serve as both an economic strategy and a nationalist response to external economic pressure.