BJP plans nationwide ‘Swadeshi Jagran Abhiyan’ amid trade tensions with US

NEW DELHI: Amid rising trade tensions between India and the United States, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in close coordination with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is preparing to launch a nationwide “Swadeshi Jagran Abhiyan,” aimed at boosting the domestic consumption of Indian-made products.
The move comes in response to recent tariff measures being imposed by US President Donald Trump administration, which have strained bilateral ties and triggered unease in New Delhi. According to senior party sources, the campaign is designed to give a renewed push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” initiative and encourage Indians to choose homegrown goods over imports.
The campaign was reportedly finalised after a high-level meeting at the BJP headquarters last week, attended by party president JP Nadda and national general secretaries. A senior leader involved in the discussions said told this newspaper: “Bharat has immense potential to become self-reliant. What is now needed is a national resolve, one that shows our commitment to using Swadeshi products as a form of service to the nation.”
The plan has also received a green signal from the RSS leadership. Sources confirmed that the RSS held internal consultations recently, which included inputs from economists, senior ministers, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The consensus emerging from that meeting was that a mass campaign promoting Swadeshi products would serve as both an economic strategy and a nationalist response to external economic pressure.
Although the official launch date of the Swadeshi Jagran Abhiyan has yet to be announced, insiders indicate that the campaign may be rolled out ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections later this year. Responsibilities for the ground-level execution of the campaign have been distributed among BJP and RSS functionaries, as well as six Sangh-affiliated organisations, suggesting a well-coordinated effort across the ideological ecosystem.
“Prime Minister Modi has already laid out the roadmap for Vocal for Local. This campaign will take that message directly to the grassroots, by the people, for the people,” said a senior BJP official.
Drawing parallels with Mahatma Gandhi’s Swadeshi movement, a former BJP MP remarked that promoting indigenous products as a mass movement could not only boost local industries but also send a strong message to countries attempting to undermine India’s economic rise. Party leaders believe that with India positioned as one of the world’s largest consumer markets, the Swadeshi push could mark a significant shift in domestic economic mobilization that it turn can also be a strategic response to external economic headwinds.