New India-Japan framework on AI, economic security

NEW DELHI: India and Japan are in the process of finalising a new bilateral framework to strengthen cooperation in economic security, with a focus on securing stable supply chains for critical goods coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan on August 29 and 30.

The framework is expected to cover key sectors including semiconductors, essential minerals, communications, clean energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and pharmaceuticals, sources said.

Both sides are also preparing to announce a dedicated AI Cooperation Initiative, aimed at supporting collaboration between startups and tech firms in the emerging artificial intelligence space.

The initiative aims to promote ties between Japanese and Indian firms. “Such cooperation is a win-win and mutually beneficial and can contribute to the growth of the Japanese economy,” a source said.