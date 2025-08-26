Buy tickets to get ‘regret’ message, officials keep quiet

NEW DELHI: A strange problem has arisen for people trying to book train tickets online ahead of Chhath and other major festivals, something that hasn’t happened before. Within less than a minute after bookings open on the Indian Railways website, people see a “regret” status. Many think this could be caused by touts using illegal software.

“Whenever advance booking, which opens just 60 days before the date of departure, begins for major festivals like Chhath and Diwali in Bihar-bound trains, including Tejas Rajdhani and others, ordinary passengers anxious to buy tickets end up staring at the ‘regret’ status instead,” remarked many who failed to buy tickets to Bihar in recent days.

Increasingly, people suspect that touts are using illegal software to cause these problems, and that IRCTC’s systems are not detecting them.

“Why is this happening more frequently with Bihar-bound trains, especially during festivals like Chhath, Diwali, or Holi? This time, it’s happening alarmingly more than in previous years — at a time when Bihar is a poll-bound state and the BJP is in power with allies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw must look into it. With so many people affected, it might become ammunition for the Opposition if not addressed soon,” said a senior BJP leader on Monday.

Railway officials are not saying much, except that the problem might be due to fewer wait-list tickets being issued. This is reportedly the first time tickets have shown a “regret” status within seconds of the booking opening. The big question now is: “Where are all these tickets going, and who is booking them so quickly that it surprises everyone?”