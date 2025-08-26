Chandigarh Diary: Congress infighting on centre stage in Zira vs Rana row

Congress infighting on centre stage in Zira vs Rana row

The infighting has erupted in the Punjab Congress, this time between Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh and former Zira MLA Kulbir Singh Zira. Zira wrote to the party leadership seeking Rana’s expulsion. Zira posted on X a clip from a two-month-old interview of Rana and wrote, “Ravan was a scholar of the four Vedas, and none was wiser than him, but his ego led to his downfall. I don’t see much difference between Rana ji and Ravan.” Rana reportedly said in the interview that he had always worked to strengthen the Congress and claimed that his son, independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh, had fully supported Zira in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha election.

Ministers’ dilemma over flood relief efforts

Punjab cabinet ministers touring flood-affected regions are facing an unusual dilemma. On one side, they are attempting to connect with villagers by travelling through waterlogged areas, sometimes even using tractors, while on the other, farmers’ unions have accused them of hypocrisy. Farmers point to an old video of CM Bhagwant Mann criticising them during protests, and have demanded that ministers travel in their expensive SUVs rather than occupy farmers’ tractors. Ministers, meanwhile, are cautious of optics after a meme fest in 2023, when rolling up trousers in floodwaters was dismissed as a mere photo-op.

HP’s Vikramaditya Singh set to marry again

HP PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh is set to remarry on September 22. He will wed Amreen Kaur, an Assistant Professor at Panjab University, Chandigarh, in a private ceremony at his family’s residence in Sector 2, Chandigarh. The celebrations will begin with a morning wedding and conclude with a lunch reception. Singh is the son of six-time CM Virbhadra Singh and current state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. This is Singh’s second marriage. He earlier tied the knot with Sudarshana Singh Chundawat of Rajasthan’s Amet estate in 2019. The relationship ended after Sudarshana filed a harassment case in 2022, which was recently settled.

