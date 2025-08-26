Rain lashes Jammu for third consecutive day, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH suspended

JAMMU: Moderate to heavy rains lashed Jammu division for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, leading to suspension of traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

Almost all the rivers and streams are flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere, they said.

The officials said the traffic on the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended as a precautionary measure this morning following the shooting of stones from the hillocks at Chanderkote, Kela Morh and Battery Cheshma in Ramban district.

The vehicular movement on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was suspended at Udhampur in Jammu and Qazigund in Kashmir, they said, adding it was raining heavily all along the highway when last reports were received.

The officials said a portion of the Padder road near Traith Nallah was washed away in Kishtwar district, while Ramnagar-Udhampur road in Udhampur and Jangalwar-Thathri road in Doda were closed following landslides at Konga and Thathri, respectively.

Reports of damage to nearly a dozen houses and cowshed were also received from higher reaches of Kishtwar, Doda and Rajouri districts.