Heavy rains lash Bastar region in Chhattisgarh; family of four killed, several villages cut off

BIJAPUR: A couple and their two daughters died after the car they were travelling in got swept away while crossing a flooded culvert in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, officials said on Wednesday.

Another person went missing in an overflowing stream and efforts are being made to trace him, they said.

Heavy rains pounded four districts of the Bastar division, where authorities have been instructed to remain alert to deal with flood situations and launch relief measures, officials said.

Nearly 70 persons have been evacuated to safer places in the last 36 hours in Bastar, Bijapur and Dantewada districts.

Helicopters, boats and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were involved in the rescue operations, they said.

In Bastar district, four members of a family drowned after the car ferrying them was swept away by strong currents while crossing the flooded Kanger Nala culvert in the Kanger Valley National Park on Tuesday evening, a senior police official in Jagdalpur said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kumar G (43), his wife Pavithra (40) and their two daughters Saujainya (7) and Saumaiyya (4). Their driver Lala Yadu, who clung to a tree branch, was rescued later, he said.

Rajesh, a native of Tamil Nadu, worked as a contractor in Raipur. The family had gone for an outing to Bastar, he said.

The bodies of all four were fished out late Tuesday evening after the water level declined in the stream, he added.