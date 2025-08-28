M16 rifle, machine guns among large cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Meanwhile, a man was arrested from the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district for his involvement in extortion of truckers and commercial establishments, smuggling, and supplying arms to militants.

The accused, identified as V Shiva alias Ishwar Pandey (36), was arrested from ward 4, police said.

Two militants were also apprehended in the state during the last 24 hours.

Sarangthem Ibomcha Meitei, 22, was arrested from his residence in Itham Wangma in Imphal East district.

He was a member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup.

Suraj Oinam, 23, was arrested from Lamshang in Imphal West district.

He was an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG).