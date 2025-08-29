Assam recalls contributions of socialist leader, first non-Congress CM Borbora on birth centenary

GUWAHATI: Contributions of Assam's first non-Congress CM Golap Borbora were recalled as the state celebrates his birth centenary on Friday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend a programme to mark the occasion.

A socialist leader and freedom fighter, Borbora was also the first opposition member to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from this northeastern state.

"Celebrating the birth centenary of Golap Borbora, a leader whose life was a testament to courage, simplicity and dedication to Assam's people," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

"His ideals remain everlasting and an inspiration to all of us in public life. My heartfelt tributes on this special occasion," he added.

Shah will be attending as chief guest a programme to mark the centenary celebration of the socialist leader, who had led a Janata Party government from March 12, 1978, to September 4, 1979.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a social media post, paid his tribute to Borbora and said, "With steadfast dedication and selfless service, Golap Borbora, the first non-Congress chief minister of Assam, earned a lasting place in the hearts of the people."

"He raised a strong and fearless voice against the emergency imposed by the Congress, and stood firmly against corruption and dynastic politics," he said.

Sonowal, a former Assam CM, said Borbora's people-centric work continues to remain relevant and inspirational even today.

"On the occasion of his birth centenary, I pay my heartfelt tribute to this great Assamese soul who loved Assam deeply and served it with utmost sincerity," he added.