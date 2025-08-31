India set for wetter September; IMD warns of flash floods, landslides

NEW DELHI: India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September, capping a season that has already seen several heavy downpour-induced disasters in many parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The IMD predicts that the monthly average rainfall for September 2025 will exceed 109 per cent of the long-term average of 167.9 mm.

The forecast suggests that most regions will receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

However, a few areas in the northeast and east, as well as many parts of extreme southern peninsular India and some pockets of northwest India, are likely to experience below-normal rainfall.