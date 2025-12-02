Centre strengthens NIA to tackle 'all theatres of terrorism' with renamed, reinforced unit

The Centre is now looking beyond the threat posed by one group, the Islamic State (ISIS).

Rai also said several other specialised additions have been made to modernise and strengthen the NIA. These include the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD), the Anti-Cyber Terrorism Division (ACTD), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) cell, and the Financial Analysis Unit (FAU).

He further informed the House about the creation of another specialised unit, the National Terror Data Fusion and Analysis Centre (NTDFAC), to enable big data analytics and facilitate the automation and digitisation of investigative processes for enhanced efficiency and accountability.

On the increase in force strength, the minister said the agency currently has a total of 1,901 posts, of which 769 have been sanctioned over the last five years.

“Further, the mandate of NIA has also been expanded to investigate offences related to the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, human trafficking, cyber terrorism and the Arms Act, 1959. Footprint of NIA has been expanded pan-India, by establishing 21 branch offices in different parts of the country, with two zonal offices (in Guwahati and Jammu) and headquarters at Delhi,” the minister said in his reply.