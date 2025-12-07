10 Maoists surrender before CM Mohan Yadav in MP's Balaghat district

BHOPAL: In a landmark development in Madhya Pradesh’s anti-Naxal operations, ten hardcore Maoist cadres, including four women, surrendered before Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday in Balaghat district. The group, associated with the CPI (Maoist) Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) special zone, carried a combined bounty of Rs 2.36 crore and laid down two AK-47s and two INSAS rifles at a special programme attended by the CM.

Addressing journalists in Balaghat, Dr Yadav said, “Today is a big day for the success of anti-Naxal operations of MP Police. Though Dindori and Mandla district had already become free of LWE, today’s big development will result in Balaghat district also getting majorly free of the outlaws. This speaks volumes about the success of the targeted anti-naxal operations based on the prime principle of surrender or get eliminated and will go a long way in freeing Kanha National Park-Tiger Reserve and Bandhavgarh National Park-Tiger Reserve of any remnants of the naxal cadres.”

The ten surrendered cadres belonged to the Kanha-Bhoradev (KB) division of the MMC Zone, which operated in northern parts of the zone covering Balaghat and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh and Kabirdham in Chhattisgarh. Among them were MMC Zone secretary and special zonal committee member Surendra alias Kabir Sodi (50), SCZM Rakesh Odi alias Manish, and area committee members Lalsingh Marawi, Salita alias Savitri, Navin Nuppo alias Hidma, Jaisheela alias Lalita Oyam, Vikram alias Hidma Vatti, Zarina alias Jogi Musak, and Samar alias Somaru. The cadres, aged between 26 and 50, hailed from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, with the two SZCMs having been linked to multiple past killings of villagers suspected of being police informers.