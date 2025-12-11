India slams ‘trade and transit terrorism’ at UN Security Council

NEW DELHI: India strongly criticised what it termed “trade and transit terrorism” at a United Nations Security Council session on Wednesday, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, as it urged the international community to safeguard the economic rights of landlocked Afghanistan.

Speaking during discussions on the situation in Afghanistan, India’s Ambassador to the UN, P Harish Parvathaneni, flagged concerns raised by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) over recent border closures that have blocked key trade routes and disrupted livelihoods. “We note with grave concern the practice of ‘trade and transit terrorism’ that the people of Afghanistan are being subjected to by the cynical closure of access for a landlocked country whose people have been suffering numerous debilitating conditions for many years,” he said, denouncing such actions as violations of WTO norms and the UN Charter.

The envoy stressed that unhindered trade and transit are essential for Afghanistan’s economic recovery, warning that obstructing these channels amounts to economic coercion against a vulnerable landlocked developing country.

Parvathaneni also condemned recent cross-border violence, including airstrikes that killed civilians. He said India “echoes UNAMA’s concern” and called for full respect for international law and the protection of innocent populations.

Reiterating India’s long-standing backing for peace and regional cooperation, the envoy urged coordinated global action against terrorism and advocated “pragmatic engagement” with all stakeholders to enable positive political developments in Afghanistan.