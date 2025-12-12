Multiple schools in Amritsar receive bomb threats, students evacuated

CHANDIGARH: Many private schools in Amritsar received hoax bomb threats via email today, creating panic and immediate evacuation of students and staff. Sources said that the police teams and bomb disposal squads are currently conducting thorough searches of the premises, and the district authorities have ordered all schools to close for the day.

The managements of the schools immediately informed parents to pick up their children. The head of a private school said that the management received the threat on their school’s official email ID. "As soon as we received the email, our immediate response was to ensure the safety of our students. We sent a message to parents stating that the school had been closed for the day," she added.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that some schools across the city and rural belt have received a suspicious email, which were found to be hoax.