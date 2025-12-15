Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Udhampur

JAMMU: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, officials said.

The gunfight started at the village of Soan in Majalta area of the hilly district when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of terrorists believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said the contact was established with the terrorists after police received precise input about them in the remote village.