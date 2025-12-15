Manipur BJP MLAs explore government formation

NEW DELHI: Amid continued political uncertainty in Manipur, which is currently under President’s Rule following repeated incidents of ethnic violence over the past two years, the BJP Manipur Legislature Party meeting was held in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss peace and progress in the state.

The meeting took place at the BJP headquarters and was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and the party’s North-east coordinator Sambit Patra.

According to the BJP’s official X handle, detailed discussions were held on restoring peace and ensuring development in Manipur. Sources say the meeting also included deliberations on the possibility of forming a government in the state.

“The situation in Manipur under President’s Rule and the roadmap for moving towards development and the formation of a government may have been discussed,” a BJP source said.