34 Maoists carrying Rs 84 lakh reward surrender in Chhattisgarh under ‘Poona Margham’ initiative

RAIPUR: A total of 34 Maoist cadres, carrying a cumulative reward of ₹84 lakh, surrendered in the insurgency-hit district of Bijapur, around 400 km south of Raipur, on Tuesday, marking another significant instance of cadres laying down arms under the state’s rehabilitation drive.

Seven of those who surrendered are women. The cadres said they had decided to renounce the armed and violent ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) and return to the mainstream under the ‘Poona Margham: Rehabilitation to Rebirth’ initiative being implemented in the Bastar division, police said.

“The thirty-four Maoists who surrendered belonged to the South Sub-Zonal Bureau and included members from the Telangana State Committee, the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee and the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC)."

"As a result of the state government's comprehensive Naxal eradication policy and continuous efforts based on peace, dialogue, and development, the cadres in big numbers have decided to relinquish the violent path and return to the mainstream of society,” the statement issued by the Bijapur police said.