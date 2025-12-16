Lieutenant Gurmukh Singh's miracle: 7 failures, 1 commission

DEHRADUN: In a story that exemplifies grit over glamour, a soldier from a family steeped in military tradition has emerged as a powerful role model for India's youth. Gurmukh Singh, hailing from Haryana, recently commissioned as a Lieutenant from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, marking the latest chapter in a family dedicated to serving the nation across three generations.
The Passing Out Parade at the prestigious IMA is always a moment of immense pride, but for the 33-year-old Gurmukh Singh, it was the realization of a long-cherished dream. Born on July 6, 1992, Singh initially joined the Indian Army as a Sepoy. However, his sights were set much higher, on wearing the officer's uniform.
The path to achieving this goal was anything but smooth. Singh faced repeated setbacks, failing the entrance examinations for officer entry seven consecutive times.
Speaking exclusively to TNIE after his commissioning, the newly appointed Lieutenant reflected on his arduous journey. "Every failure only fueled my resolve," he stated. "Balancing my duties on the ground with my rigorous preparation, I never abandoned my pursuit of becoming a commissioned officer."
His perseverance finally paid off, culminating in the proud moment when his parents watched him don the olive green of a Lieutenant. Lieutenant Singh also voiced a concern regarding the shifting aspirations of the younger generation. "It saddens me to see a growing trend, especially among Punjabi youth, prioritizing securing jobs abroad over serving the nation," he commented. "This tendency must stop. It is the duty of parents to instill the values of patriotism and selfless service in their children."
He credits his father, retired Subedar Major Jaswant Singh, as his greatest motivator, with a family legacy that also includes retired Subedars Harbans Singh and Prakash Singh.
His service record itself is a testament to discipline. During his tenure as an enlisted soldier, Singh served in challenging, remote outposts like Ladakh. Finding time to study amidst demanding postings was a significant hurdle.
Undeterred, he managed to complete his Post Graduate degree and a B.Ed while serving, driven by his ambition. His father, Subedar Major Jaswant Singh, consistently encouraged him after every rejection, keeping his goal firmly in sight.
Following his graduation from the IMA, Lieutenant Gurmukh Singh was commissioned into the Army Air Defence (AAD) Corps. His parents, Jaswant Singh and Kulwant Kaur, were present to witness this historic milestone.
"From the day Gurmukh joined the Army, his ambition to become an officer was clear," said his proud father.
Lieutenant Gurmukh Singh believes his years of experience as a soldier will be invaluable in his new leadership role. "I understand how the Army functions and how to manage troops. Leading soldiers will come naturally, and I will approach it with complete commitment," he asserted. He remains focused on national service, enjoying motivational reading and valuing time spent with his family.