Lieutenant Gurmukh Singh's miracle: 7 failures, 1 commission

DEHRADUN: In a story that exemplifies grit over glamour, a soldier from a family steeped in military tradition has emerged as a powerful role model for India's youth. Gurmukh Singh, hailing from Haryana, recently commissioned as a Lieutenant from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, marking the latest chapter in a family dedicated to serving the nation across three generations.

The Passing Out Parade at the prestigious IMA is always a moment of immense pride, but for the 33-year-old Gurmukh Singh, it was the realization of a long-cherished dream. Born on July 6, 1992, Singh initially joined the Indian Army as a Sepoy. However, his sights were set much higher, on wearing the officer's uniform.

The path to achieving this goal was anything but smooth. Singh faced repeated setbacks, failing the entrance examinations for officer entry seven consecutive times.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE after his commissioning, the newly appointed Lieutenant reflected on his arduous journey. "Every failure only fueled my resolve," he stated. "Balancing my duties on the ground with my rigorous preparation, I never abandoned my pursuit of becoming a commissioned officer."

His perseverance finally paid off, culminating in the proud moment when his parents watched him don the olive green of a Lieutenant. Lieutenant Singh also voiced a concern regarding the shifting aspirations of the younger generation. "It saddens me to see a growing trend, especially among Punjabi youth, prioritizing securing jobs abroad over serving the nation," he commented. "This tendency must stop. It is the duty of parents to instill the values of patriotism and selfless service in their children."

He credits his father, retired Subedar Major Jaswant Singh, as his greatest motivator, with a family legacy that also includes retired Subedars Harbans Singh and Prakash Singh.