Manipur: ED raids premises linked to leaders of self-styled state council

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at five locations in Imphal, Manipur, as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged investment scam in which over Rs 50 crore was fraudulently collected from the public and allegedly diverted for activities amounting to waging war against the Government of India.
The searches are linked to key functionaries of the Salai Group of Companies. According to the ED, the accused raised funds by promising exorbitant returns through illegal deposit schemes and routed the money through multiple entities and personal bank accounts.
The case stems from a 2019 press conference in London where Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit, self-styled as the “Chief Minister” and “External Affairs & Defence Minister” of the so-called Manipur State Council, publicly declared Manipur’s “independence” from India. These acts led to cases being registered by the NIA and CBI on charges including waging war against the state.
Investigations revealed that the accused had floated several entities, including the Kadangband Swajaldhara Implementation Committee, later renamed Smart Society, and another society named Salai Financial Service (SAFFINS). While SAFFINS had a licence under the Bombay Money Lenders Act, authorities allege the entities illegally functioned as non-banking financial companies by accepting deposits exclusively in cash under the guise of membership fees.
The ED said Smart Society and Salai Group entities collected Rs 57.36 crore from unsuspecting investors under various schemes. The funds were allegedly deposited into the personal accounts of directors and group companies, and later used to acquire properties, repay loans and finance other expenditures.
According to the agency, the money constituted proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and was diverted to waging war against the GOI sedition, and promoting disharmony, enmity and feelings of hatred among different groups. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities uncovering details of investments in immovable properties and other incriminating materials during the searches.