Manipur: ED raids premises linked to leaders of self-styled state council

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at five locations in Imphal, Manipur, as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged investment scam in which over Rs 50 crore was fraudulently collected from the public and allegedly diverted for activities amounting to waging war against the Government of India.

The searches are linked to key functionaries of the Salai Group of Companies. According to the ED, the accused raised funds by promising exorbitant returns through illegal deposit schemes and routed the money through multiple entities and personal bank accounts.

The case stems from a 2019 press conference in London where Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit, self-styled as the “Chief Minister” and “External Affairs & Defence Minister” of the so-called Manipur State Council, publicly declared Manipur’s “independence” from India. These acts led to cases being registered by the NIA and CBI on charges including waging war against the state.