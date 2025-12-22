Crew shortage likely to hurt freight corridor operations

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee on Railways has warned that the objective of fully electrified dedicated freight corridors with exclusive high-capacity tracks could be undermined unless operational constraints, particularly crew shortages, are addressed without delay.
The committee, in its sixth report on ‘Increasing freight-related earnings of Indian Railways and development of dedicated freight corridors’, presented to the Lok Sabha recently, examined aspects of freight operations, including challenges and proposed measures for improvement.
The committee’s comments came after the Ministry of Railways acknowledged that “the biggest challenge faced by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) in running trains is the availability of crew.” In a submission to the committee, the ministry provided details regarding the number of employees involved in train operations as of June 1, 2025. According to the ministry, out of a sanctioned strength of 1,42,814 loco pilots, the actual strength stands at 1,07,928.
Similarly, for goods train managers (guards), out of 22,082 sanctioned posts, only 12,345 are currently filled. The total sanctioned strength for all categories, including station masters and station superintendents, is 2,06,495, but the actual number of working employees is 1,59,219.
“The committee emphasises that the shortage of crew must be resolved urgently to minimise delays, improve throughout, and ensure uninterrupted freight movement across the DFC network,” the report stated. The committee further urged Indian Railways to take effective measures to ensure the availability of adequate crew.
Citing official data, the report noted that freight services account for around 65% of Railways’ total earnings, while the remaining 35% comes from passenger services, parcel services, and non-fare revenue streams. It further pointed out that structural limitations within rail logistics continue to restrict the growth potential of freight revenue.
‘Undertake annual review of freight rates’
The committee advised the ministry to undertake an annual comprehensive review of freight rates, factoring in commodity-wise competitiveness, prevailing market demand, and operational costs. On initiatives aimed at revenue growth, it encouraged Railways to explore additional avenues for boosting non-fare income, specifically suggesting that advertising on rail coaches and wagons be pursued as a sustainable revenue-generating option.