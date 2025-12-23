Eviction demand: IPS officer among 34 cops injured in riot in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI: Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district remained on the boil for the second day on Tuesday with protestors rioting, torching and vandalising shops, and attacking the police with bombs, stones and arrows at Kheroni.

The incidents occurred even as prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS remained in force in the district as well as in Karbi Anglong district since Monday evening.

In the wake of the violence, the state government temporarily suspended internet/mobile data services in West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong districts with immediate effect and until further orders.

The protestors from the tribal Karbi community are demanding the eviction of “outsiders” from some village grazing reserves (VGRs) and professional grazing reserves (PGRs).

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, who has been camping in the district since Monday, told the media that 38 police personnel were injured.

“They attacked us from two sides. Thirty-eight police personnel, including an IPS officer, were injured. I was hit on my shoulder,” Singh said without explaining the nature of the injuries.

“They (protestors) had promised yesterday that they would not resort to violence. Today again, they attacked shops and burst gas cylinders. We were attacked with bombs. One of our personnel was hit by an arrow. We are exercising restraint. We fired only tear gas and rubber bullets,” he further stated.