Cabinet reshuffle likely as BJP grapples with Uttarakhand municipal election results

DEHRADUN: Despite winning 10 out of 11 mayoral positions in Uttarakhand's municipal corporations, the BJP is grappling with concerns over its performance in key ministerial and legislative areas. This has sparked discussions about a potential cabinet reshuffle as party leaders assess public dissatisfaction and its implications for the 2027 assembly elections.

"The recent municipal elections have highlighted significant challenges for the BJP," said a party insider. "With independent candidates and rebels making strong gains, we must consider new faces in the cabinet to address these issues."

The party's traditional ticket distribution strategy has been notably impacted, particularly in the Garhwal region, where prominent ministers Dhan Singh

Rawat, Satpal Maharaj, and Subodh Uniyal saw their candidates defeated by Congress and independent contenders. "These results are a wake-up call," the insider added. "We need to take decisive action to regain public trust."

Party sources suggest that the BJP high command is likely to approve an expansion of the Dhami cabinet soon. The performance of ministers and legislators in the recent elections will be a key factor in this decision.

Sources indicate, "In light of the 2027 assembly elections, some new faces will be included in the cabinet. Ministers who have lost credibility over the past few years for various reasons, or those representatives who have faced significant public criticism, may be sidelined. There will also be a mix of new and experienced individuals."

Moreover, party insiders indicate that Vinod Chamoli and Munna Singh Chauhan, both seasoned legislators with three terms under their belts, are emerging as pivotal figures in the ongoing dialogue surrounding the anticipated cabinet expansion.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Manbeer Singh Chauhan, the Uttrakhand media in-charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party, addressed the current vacancies within the state cabinet. "Undoubtedly, there are four vacant positions in the cabinet that need to be filled," Chauhan stated. He acknowledged that the expansion of the cabinet is primarily the prerogative of the Chief Minister and the central leadership, but expressed optimism about the situation: "We hope that the four vacant positions will be filled soon."