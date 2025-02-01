Jaishankar slams AAP government, says ‘ashamed’ to admit Delhi lacks basic amenities

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Assembly polls, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for "failing" to provide essential services to residents, and said he feels "ashamed" to admit abroad that people in the national capital lack basic amenities under central schemes.

He further said that Delhi has been "left behind" over the past decade and urged voters to consider a change in government when they cast their ballots on February 5.

During an interaction with the South Indian Community of Delhi on 'Viksit Delhi-Viksit Bharat,' Jaishankar said, "Whenever I visit foreign countries, I hide one thing from the world. I feel ashamed to go abroad and say that people living in the national capital do not get houses, do not get gas cylinders, or piped water under Jal Jeevan Mission and do not get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat."