NMC flip-flop as patients & relatives can appeal against medical negligence

NEW DELHI: In a landmark decision, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has overturned its earlier verdict, which rejected the appeals of patients and their relatives to approach its ethics board against the decision of the State Medical Councils (SMC) regarding complaints of medical negligence and misconduct against doctors.

Going one step ahead, NMC also made it clear that if the SMCs fail to take action on any medical negligence complaint, its ethics board will take over.

The decision was taken in the 16th meeting of the NMC, an apex body that regulates medical education, medical professionals, and institutes, on September 23, 2024.

The NMC has been debating its own proposal for over two years. The NMC’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) has not allowed such complaints, though an August 2023 notification permits families and relatives to appeal against an erring medical professional.

Taking up the policy decision on disposal of non-medico’s complaints not decided by respective SMCs within the prescribed time limit, the minutes states, “NMC has agreed that all appeals received by the EMRB will be entertained.”

“Further, with regard to action not being taken by SMCs on complaints filed by non-medicos even after issuance of reminders by the boards. It was decided to send a communication by EMRB to SMCs to complete the process in a time-bound manner,” it said.