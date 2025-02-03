CPM reaffirms stance on Congress, calls for independent political base

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) has reiterated its stance on the Congress, stating that while it cannot have a political alliance with the party, it acknowledges its role as the main secular opposition force in the country.

In the draft of its Political Resolution for the 24th Party Congress, released on Monday, the CPM emphasized the need for broader unity among secular forces to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Hindutva ideology.

The resolution states that the party will cooperate with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Parliament and on agreed issues outside it. It further affirms the CPM’s commitment to working alongside all secular and democratic forces in resisting authoritarian attacks on democracy, the use of draconian laws to suppress dissent, and attempts to subvert the Constitution and state institutions.