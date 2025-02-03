CPM reaffirms stance on Congress, calls for independent political base

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) has reiterated its stance on the Congress, stating that while it cannot have a political alliance with the party, it acknowledges its role as the main secular opposition force in the country.
In the draft of its Political Resolution for the 24th Party Congress, released on Monday, the CPM emphasized the need for broader unity among secular forces to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Hindutva ideology.
The resolution states that the party will cooperate with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Parliament and on agreed issues outside it. It further affirms the CPM’s commitment to working alongside all secular and democratic forces in resisting authoritarian attacks on democracy, the use of draconian laws to suppress dissent, and attempts to subvert the Constitution and state institutions.
While advocating for secular unity, the CPM strongly emphasised the need to strengthen its independent political base. The resolution calls for increased focus on ideological work, independent political campaigns, and mass mobilizations to counter the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindutva forces. It warns against any dilution of the party’s identity or reduction in its independent activities under the guise of electoral alliances.
The draft was released in Delhi by CPM Polit Bureau members Thapan Sen, Ashok Dawle, Nilotpal Basu, and its coordinator Prakash Karat. Speaking on the occasion, Karat stated that the party’s political line remains unchanged and that efforts will continue to strengthen the organization. The political resolution will be discussed and finalised at the CPM’s Party Congress, scheduled to be held in Madurai from April 6 to 9.
The resolution also highlights the urgent need to rebuild and expand the CPM and the Left’s presence in West Bengal and Tripura. It calls for a renewed focus on Left unity and collective action to present an alternative policy framework. The draft takes a critical stance on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a key constituent of the INDIA bloc, describing it as an autocratic party rooted in a criminal-corrupt-political nexus and virulently opposed to the Communist movement. The CPM accuses the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of seeking to maintain a political binary between itself and the BJP in West Bengal, thereby marginalizing the CPI(M) and the broader Left movement.
The party’s emphasis on independent mobilisation and ideological clarity underscores its strategy for the upcoming elections and beyond, as it seeks to reassert its relevance in the national political landscape.