Jamtara gangs creating fake apps using OpenAI

RANCHI: Cybercriminals of Jamtara, who have been updating their tactics to adopting new ways to dupe people, have now begun creating fake applications for Android mobile phones. They have also discovered ways to prevent these fake apps from being detected by anti-virus software.

This was revealed during an investigation following the arrest of a group of cybercriminals operating under the name DK Boss in Jamtara. The gang was allegedly involved in digital frauds worth Rs 11 crore related to 415 complaints across the country.

The gang was using Java programming to create malicious mobile applications in the name of government schemes like ‘PM Kisan Yojna.apk’ and ‘PM Fasal Bima Yojna.apk’ and various banks, including State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Axis Bank.

APK, which stands for ‘Android Package Kit,’ is a file format for distributing and installing apps on Android devices. The group was using sophisticated artificial intelligence in Android software development and ChatGPT for creating malware, police said.